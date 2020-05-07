Crying Freeman's Ryoichi Ikegami Launches New Manga in June

Ikegami also serializes mini-series spinoff of BEGIN manga

This year's 10th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Ryoichi Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) will launch a new manga in the magazine's 14th issue on June 26. The magazine did not specify if the new manga will be a one-shot, mini-series, or regular serialization.

Ikegami and Buronson recently ended their BEGIN manga (seen right) on January 10. Shogakukan published the ninth and final volume on March 30. Ikegami and Buronson ( Fist of the North Star ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016. Ikegami launched a three-chapter manga mini-series spinoff titled Samayoeru Onna (Wandering Woman) in the ninth issue of Big Comic Superior on April 10, with one new chapter for each new issue of the magazine.

Ikegami ended his Tenshi wa Maiorita series in January 2015 and launched the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga in October 2015, and ended it in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.

Viz Media , Dark Horse Comics , ComicsOne , and Marvel Comics published several of Ikegami's previous works in North America, including Crying Freeman , Mai the Psychic Girl , Samurai Crusader , Sanctuary , Strain , Wounded Man - The White Haired Demon , and Ikegami's re-imagining of Marvel's Spider-Man.