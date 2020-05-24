Collar x Malice Game's English Switch Release Previewed in Video

Otome mystery game releases on June 25

Aksys Games' official YouTube channel started streaming the Nintendo Switch trailer for the English version of the Collar x Malice game on Friday. The video plays the theme song "Silent Noise" by Plastic Tree and displays a release date of June 25.

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand released the Switch version of both Collar x Malice and Collar x Malice Unlimited bundled together in Japan on March 12.

The Collar x Malice Unlimited game for the Nintendo Switch will release in August in North America.

Aksys Games describes Collar x Malice :

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate originally released the Collar X Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar x Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.