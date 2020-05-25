Anime-Planet Launches Online Reading Portal in Partnership with J-Novel Club

J-Novel Club announced on Monday that its catalog of manga and light novels are available for preview on the Anime-Planet database site. Anime-Planet's newly launched Online Reading Portal will house previews of over 80 light novel series and 20 manga series from J-Novel Club . J-Novel Club 's announcement also stated that Anime-Planet's Online Reading Portal is "supported by major publishers in the industry."

J-Novel Club has stated that it "will continue to work closely with Anime-Planet to introduce more English-translated content to readers in the future."

J-Novel Club is publishing company founded in 2016. The company releases Japanese light novels and manga in English worldwide. J-Novel Club has published over 450 volumes of light-novels and manga in the last three years. The company's recent licenses include Nao Wakasa and ICA 's The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! ( Hibon Heibon Shabon! ) light novel series.

Anime-Planet is a database and social networking site "created by fans, for fans." The site's database contains information on manhwa , manga, webtoons, OEL (original English language) works, and light novels. The website also offers legal, aggregated anime to stream online.

Source: Press release