Anime-Planet Launches Online Reading Portal in Partnership with J-Novel Club
posted on by Adriana Hazra
J-Novel Club announced on Monday that its catalog of manga and light novels are available for preview on the Anime-Planet database site. Anime-Planet's newly launched Online Reading Portal will house previews of over 80 light novel series and 20 manga series from J-Novel Club. J-Novel Club's announcement also stated that Anime-Planet's Online Reading Portal is "supported by major publishers in the industry."
J-Novel Club has stated that it "will continue to work closely with Anime-Planet to introduce more English-translated content to readers in the future."
J-Novel Club is publishing company founded in 2016. The company releases Japanese light novels and manga in English worldwide. J-Novel Club has published over 450 volumes of light-novels and manga in the last three years. The company's recent licenses include Nao Wakasa and ICA's The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! (Hibon Heibon Shabon!) light novel series.
Anime-Planet is a database and social networking site "created by fans, for fans." The site's database contains information on manhwa, manga, webtoons, OEL (original English language) works, and light novels. The website also offers legal, aggregated anime to stream online.
