Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Game Gets Sequel

Trailer reveals 4 playable characters

Inti Creates announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that it is developing Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, a sequel to its 8-bit-style spinoff of Koji Igarashi's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game. The game will be available digitally for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The company began streaming a trailer that reveals and previews playable characters Zangetsu, Dominique, Robert, and Hachi.

Inti Creates developed the Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 8-bit-style prequel game, which launched for PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC via Steam in May 2018. The game launched for Xbox One in June 2018.

Inti Creates describes the game:

Battle with swords and whips in this retro-style action game brought to you by game creator Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates ! Play as Zangetsu, a demon slayer bearing a deep grudge, who must travel through perilous lands to defeat a powerful demon lurking in a dark castle. Zangetsu will meet fellow travelers along the way, who can join your journey as playable characters. Switching to these characters with their unique abilities will unlock new paths through the treacherous stages. Your choices in recruiting these adventurers will change the difficulty of the game, and may even affect the ending!

Publisher 505 Games released Igarashi's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG in June 2019. Inti Creates was initially part of the game's development, but withdrew from the project in 2017. The Kickstarter campaign announced in November 2018 that Shantae game developer WayForward was working on the main game.