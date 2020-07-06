News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons returns to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|70,552
|5,004,720
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|34,782
|1,073,514
|3
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|27,323
|171,620
|4
|PS4
|The Last of Us Part II
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 19
|25,993
|204,689
|5
|PS4
|Remant: From the Ashes
|DMM Games
|June 25
|19,244
|19,244
|6
|NSw
|Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
|Happinet
|June 25
|15,242
|15,242
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,338
|3,005,043
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,730
|3,638,993
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,407
|3,470,635
|10
|NSw
|Mr. Driller: Encore
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 25
|6,661
|6,661
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,634
|1,426,601
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,316
|3,737,769
|13
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 28, 2018
|5,257
|100,600
|14
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 28, 2018
|5,241
|5,241
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,402
|1,476,225
|16
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|3,423
|123,920
|17
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|3,170
|253,735
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,901
|1,603,440
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,620
|930,873
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,491
|857,173
Source: Famitsu