Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 70,552 5,004,720
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 34,782 1,073,514
3 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 27,323 171,620
4 PS4 The Last of Us Part II Sony Interactive Entertainment June 19 25,993 204,689
5 PS4 Remant: From the Ashes DMM Games June 25 19,244 19,244
6 NSw Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Happinet June 25 15,242 15,242
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,338 3,005,043
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,730 3,638,993
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,407 3,470,635
10 NSw Mr. Driller: Encore Bandai Namco Entertainment June 25 6,661 6,661
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,634 1,426,601
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,316 3,737,769
13 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment June 28, 2018 5,257 100,600
14 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 28, 2018 5,241 5,241
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,402 1,476,225
16 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 3,423 123,920
17 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 3,170 253,735
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,901 1,603,440
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,620 930,873
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,491 857,173

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 15-21
