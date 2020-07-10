Touhou Labyrinth Dungeon Crawling RPG Launches on PS4, Switch on July 16

Cubetype streams Touhou Labyrinth: Gensōkyō to Tenkan no Taiju's trailer

Developer Cubetype revealed on Friday that its new Touhou Project dojin (indie) game Touhou Labyrinth: Gensōkyō to Tenkan no Taiju will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan on July 16. The game's official website also began streaming a trailer.

Cubetype announced the game on May 30.

Cubetype released its Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle game on the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in November 2016 as part of the "Play, Doujin !" project, and later released it on Switch. NIS America released the game in North America on the PS4, PS Vita, and Switch in 2016. NIS America also released Cubetype's Touhou Gensou Rondo: Bullet Ballet game on the PS4 in 2016.

Source: Cubetype's website, Gamer