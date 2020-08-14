Immortal Hounds Manga Ends in October

The 77th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ryō Yasohachi 's Immortal Hounds ( Shinazu no Ryōken ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on October 15. The final chapter will have more pages that the usual chapter.

Yasohachi launched the manga's final arc in the magazine's 71st issue on February 15.

Vertical licensed Immortal Hounds , and it describes the manga:

In another reality, humans never die. If they get sick or injured, they simply “kill” themselves and immediately come back to life. But then a mysterious disease, Ressurrection Deficiency Syndrome, starts spreading through the populace via Vectors. A task force is determined to solve the mystery of RDS but a group of escape artists hamper their efforts.

Yasohachi launched Immortal Hounds in the sixth issue of Harta in 2013. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled volume in July 2017, and Vertical released the sixth volume in English in January 2018. Immortal Hounds ' seventh volume will contain the manga's final arc.

Yasohachi also launched the Shinazu no Ryōsen ( Immortal Ridge ) side story in May 2018, and the third and final volume of Shinazu no Ryōsen shipped last October.