Live-Action Yowamushi Pedal Film's New Trailer Previews Opening Sequence

Film opened in Japan on Friday

The offical website for the live-action film of Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga began streaming a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer previews the film's opening sequence and the theme song "Key of Heart" by King & Prince. Ren Nagase, who plays protagonist Sakamichi Onoda in the film, is a member of King & Prince. The trailer begins with a scene of Sakamichi biking to school uphill while humming along to the song "Koi no Hime-Hime Pettanko" from the in-story anime "Love Hime."

The film opened in Japan on Friday . Kōichirō Miki (live-action Anonymous Noise , Shokubutsu Zukan: Unmei no Koi, Hiroimashita) directed the film.

The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School in Chiba. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his high school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing.

Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 67th compiled book volume on May 8. The manga has over 25 million copies in circulation. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The first season of the television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. The second season premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired.

The manga also inspired several anime movies, an original video anime, a live-action television adaptation, and over a dozen stage play productions.