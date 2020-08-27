Herzog Zwei Game Launches on Switch as Final Game in Sega Ages Project

SEGA released the Herzog Zwei game for the Nintendo Switch as the final part of the Sega Ages project on Thursday, August 27. SEGA is streaming a video for the game.

Herzog Zwei is often called the first real-time strategy game. Players directly control their commander mech to purchase, transport, and issue orders to military units, which are used to capture bases and earn more income, and deny the opponent from doing the same.

Sega is reviving its Sega Ages project for Nintendo Switch in Japan, North America, and Europe. The company previously released Sonic the Hedgehog , Thunder Force IV/Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar , Phantasy Star , Out Run , Gain Ground , Puyo Puyo , Alex Kidd in Miracle World , Virtua Racing , Wonder Boy: Monster Land , Space Harrier , Columns II ( Columns II: The Voyage Through Time ), Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R , Shinobi , Fantasy Zone , Puyo Puyo Tsū , G-LOC: Air Battle , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , and Thunder Force AC as part of the project.