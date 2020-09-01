futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 2 Julian Publishing Titles

Service adds An Unmapped Country, Somewhere In This World, The Uninvited Cat and His Fickle Master

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Monday that it has licensed two new titles from Julian Publishing for release in September.

Title: An Unmapped Country, Somewhere In This World ( Sonoyo no Dokoka, Chizu ni nai Kuni )

Creator: Nikke Taino

Release Date: September 12

Summary: Intrepid traveler Shin has been to practically every country on the world map, except for the blank space around 500 kilometers away from his homeland. However, the moment he takes a single step forward, he's immediately captured and told that anyone who comes to Oraie can never leave.

As Shin carves out a place for himself in Oraie, he gets to know more about its young leader Musutia, who bears the responsibility for Oraie's fate and future on his frail shoulders. He also meets Musutia's beautiful retainer Noe, whose duties often entail giving Musutia a "healing kiss." But is this just a ritual between master and servant? Or is there potential for it to blossom into anything more?

Title: The Uninvited Cat and His Fickle Master ( Kimagure Goshujin To Oshikake Neko )

Creator: ko

Release Date: September 13

Summary: Rikuo is a struggling college student who one night finds a person at his front door claiming to be the cat he met at a park weeks ago. Skeptical at first, he tries to ignore the person, but later on, Rikuo cracks and takes in the cat-person in his home and names him 'Tama.' But it seems that 'Tama' has a secret of his own. What will happen when Rikuo finds out?

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief, Emma Hanashiro, worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

