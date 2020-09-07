Kami Imai's Magaimono Manga Ends in October

Supernatural battle manga launched in September 2019

The October issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd announced on Friday that Kami Imai 's Magaimono manga will end in the magazine's next issue in October.

The manga centers on Yuki Isogi, a girl who one day has a mysterious encounter with a man who claims to be the greatest magic user in the world, and who aims to destroy all the "cursed imitiations" in the world. Thinking that she will get to encounter all sorts of new mysterious things if she tags along, Yuki volunteers to help the man out, meddling in occult matters and extradimensional affairs in the process.

Imai ( Needless , Infinite Dendrogram ) launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in September 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 18.

Imai has been drawing an adaptation of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website since 2016. The seventh compiled book volume shipped on May 27. J-Novel Club is publishing both the original novels and the manga adaptation digitally in English. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 9.

Imai's Needless manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2004 and ended in 2013. Shueisha released 16 compiled volumes and one prequel volume 0. The series received a 24-episode anime adaptation in 2010. Sentai Filmworks released the anime in North America.