Violet Evergarden: The Movie Unveils 2nd Trailer

Film opens in Japan next week with exclusive popcorn combo

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime began streaming the second full trailer for the anime on Friday.

The site also announced that theaters will offer a tray and popcorn bag (both featuring art from the film's teaser poster), as well as a mini clear file with new art, as a combo set.

The site is also streaming a video previewing the new vocal album Letters and Doll ~Looking back on the memories of Violet Evergarden ~ by Yui Ishikawa (the voice of the titular protagonist Violet Evergarden). The album will ship on October 21.

The film will open in Japan on September 18. The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This is the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

Singer TRUE will return to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

Theatergoers at participating theaters will receive one of three random new short text stories by original author Kana Akatsuki . The three short text stories are titled "Benedict Blue's Violet," "Oscar's Little Angel," and " Violet Evergarden If" (covers seen respectively below). Akiko Takase , who drew the illustrations for the original novels, and was also the character designer and chief animation director throughout all of the Violet Evergarden anime thus far, drew the covers.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

The anime held its world premiere as planned at the AnimagiC convention in Mannheim, Germany last August. The AnimagiC organizers said that they continued the screening "at the express request of the studio."

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.