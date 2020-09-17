Rune Factory 5 Switch Game's Trailer Reveals 2021 Release

Game launches in Japan in spring 2021

XSEED Games and Marvelous revealed a trailer for the Rune Factory 5 game during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream presentation on Thursday. The video reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2021 in the West. The trailer's Japanese version reveals that the game will launch in spring 2021 in Japan.

The companies describe the game:

Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into a band of peacekeeping rangers, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties, the hero can farm the land, cast a line into the nearby river, and so much more! Team up with townsfolk to battle monsters and unleash powerful combination attacks—just one of the features new to the series. The stage is set, and the curtain rises on an exciting new adventure in Rune Factory 5!

XSEED Games and Marvelous first revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation in February 2019 that Rune Factory 5 was in development. XSEED Games will publish the game in North America, and Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe and Australia.

XSEED Games released Rune Factory 4 Special , a remastered Nintendo Switch version of Rune Factory 4, for Switch in North America in February. Marvelous Europe released it in Europe and Australia in February. The game launched in Japan in July 2019.

Developer Neverland released Rune Factory 4 for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in July 2012, and XSEED Games released the game in North America in October 2013. Neverland filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and the release was canceled in Europe.

The Rune Factory series combines RPG elements such as dungeon-crawling with farming game elements such as raising animals (in this case monsters). In Rune Factory 4 , the player is a prince or princess who can manage a village. The new version will offer new stories about "newlywed" life, after the player marries one of the townspeople.