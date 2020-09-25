Boys Be... Artist Hiroyuki Tamakoshi Launches New Manga

Manga centers on useless office worker, perfect wife

The 2,726th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine (issue pictured at right) revealed on September 18 that Hiroyuki Tamakoshi would launch a new manga titled Gyaru YOMEeee! in the magazine's next issue, which shipped on Friday. A preview image of the manga is not yet available online.

The "envious erotic" manga centers on a useless 30-year-old office worker who is made fun of by his juniors and is always yelled at by his bosses. He has no hope of advancement, but he goes home every day to a wife 10 years his younger who looks like a "gyaru" and relieves his stress and heals with her.

Tokyopop published most of Tamakoshi and author Masahiro Itabashi 's Boys Be...2nd Season series, without the "2nd Season" appellation, in North America. Right Stuf first released the 2000 animated adaptation in 2006. The franchise also includes several other manga, live-action television adaptations, and stage musical adaptations.

Tamakoshi and novel writer Harutoshi Fukui launched the Kidō Senshi Gundam UC: Shishi no Kikan (Return of the Lion) manga in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in November 2019, and ended the manga in May. The manga's one compiled book volume shipped on July 27.



