MoCa News Site Briefly Lists 3rd Season for Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime

The MoCa News website posted an article to report on a third television anime season based on Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga on Friday, but removed the article shortly thereafter. The article is still cached on the Bing search service. According to the removed article, the new Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 3 Satsume season will have the same main staff and cast as the previous two seasons.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

The second season premiered on January 5, and also aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine publishes the manga, and the ninth volume will ship on October 27. The manga's title character was appointed as Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.

The manga also inspired a stage play that was supposed to run in Nagoya in July, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).