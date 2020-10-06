Manga on Web Digital Manga Magazine Ends in January

The 23rd issue of Shuho Sato 's Manga on Web digital manga magazine revealed on October 1 that the magazine's 24th issue will be its last. The issue will ship on January 1.

Manga creator Shuho Sato launched the web magazine as a website in March 2010, under his Densho Bato label. Sato has been self-publishing his manga titles online in Japanese since 2009, but the website also features other manga creators.

Sato's manga include Umizaru , Say Hello to Black Jack (a title he declared free from copyright protection after he canceled his contract with Kodansha ), the New Say Hello to Black Jack sequel, and The Isle of TOKKOU World War II series about Imperial Japanese soldiers in the Army's manned suicide torpedo units.



