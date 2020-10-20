Kusogette Iuna! Short Net Anime Begins Streaming

The first episode of the short net anime adaptation of Omochisan 's Kusogette Iuna! (Don't Call it a Crap-Tier Game) story premiered on Saturday. Oricon News' Twitter account began streaming A Part of the episode on Saturday, followed by B Part on Sunday. The anime's official Twitter account then began streaming A Part on Monday, followed by B Part on Tuesday. New episodes will debut each week on the same schedule.

The story centers on an RPG that people call "kusoge" ("crap-tier game," referring to games with quirky or badly implemented mechanics and design). The main character Lidays decides to change the game's story, meeting with other characters while the game isn't being played. But as they flub their lines, the situation spirals out of control.

The cast includes (Character name romanizations are not official):

Yuzo Yamamoto ( Chō Zenmai Robo Patrush , Mameneko ) is directing the anime at Charaction . Mille*Mille Works. is designing the characters and drawing the key animation. Minobu Yamada is the art director. Kyōhei Matsuno is composing the music. Ōtake is singing the theme song "Kusogette Iuna!"

Omochisan serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May to June 2018. Nioshi Noa drew one volume of a manga adaptation that Futabasha shipped in April 2019.