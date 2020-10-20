News
Kusogette Iuna! Short Net Anime Begins Streaming
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The first episode of the short net anime adaptation of Omochisan's Kusogette Iuna! (Don't Call it a Crap-Tier Game) story premiered on Saturday. Oricon News' Twitter account began streaming A Part of the episode on Saturday, followed by B Part on Sunday. The anime's official Twitter account then began streaming A Part on Monday, followed by B Part on Tuesday. New episodes will debut each week on the same schedule.
#クソゲーって言うな— アニメ「クソゲーって言うな!」公式 (@kusoge_anime) October 19, 2020
【1話Aパート】
いよいよ公式配信スタート!
無事にエンディングを迎えた、とあるRPGゲームの世界。世界を救ったパーティーの一員・賢者マリウスは、勇者リーディスの頼みで、あることを調査していた……
いいねやRT&フォローお願いします!
感想は #クソゲーレビュー で。 pic.twitter.com/vWJ12NxBSe
#クソゲーって言うな— アニメ「クソゲーって言うな!」公式 (@kusoge_anime) October 20, 2020
【1話Bパート】
ゲームの評価を調査していた賢者マリウスから｢このゲームはクソ｣という報告を受けメンバーは驚愕。各々がこの結果に納得できていない状況の中勇者リーディスからある提案が……
いいねやRT&フォローお願いします!
感想は #クソゲーレビュー で。 pic.twitter.com/d5Y52ZHZ9u
The story centers on an RPG that people call "kusoge" ("crap-tier game," referring to games with quirky or badly implemented mechanics and design). The main character Lidays decides to change the game's story, meeting with other characters while the game isn't being played. But as they flub their lines, the situation spirals out of control.
The cast includes (Character name romanizations are not official):
- Mina Otohata as Lidays
- Kōhei Mitoma as Marius
- Maika Agarie as Mina
- Mayumi Okada as Lilia
- Suzuna Kinoshita as Mary
- Mariko Miyase as Louise
- Kakeru Itō as the Dark God
- Takeru Mishina as Purios
- Suguru Narisawa as the King
- Sayaka Migita as Mochi Usagi
Yuzo Yamamoto (Chō Zenmai Robo Patrush, Mameneko) is directing the anime at Charaction. Mille*Mille Works. is designing the characters and drawing the key animation. Minobu Yamada is the art director. Kyōhei Matsuno is composing the music. Ōtake is singing the theme song "Kusogette Iuna!"
Omochisan serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May to June 2018. Nioshi Noa drew one volume of a manga adaptation that Futabasha shipped in April 2019.
Sources: Kusogette Iuna! anime's Twitter account and website, Anime! Anime! Biz (ChiRO★)