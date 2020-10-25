New Steins; Science Adventure Project Announced, Steins;Gate 0 Elite Game Confirmed

MAGES. announced during a livestream event on Sunday that it is developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game. MAGES. had previously teased in January an upcoming announcement for the game when it announced that the Steins;Gate game is inspiring a live-action television adaptation in Hollywood.

The staff also revealed on Sunday a "new Steins; science-adventure project," but stated specifically that the new project will not be Steins;Gate .

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise also includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.