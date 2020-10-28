Funimation Streams BEM: Become Human Film

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will stream BEM: BECOME HUMAN , the anime film based on the rebooted BEM anime series, starting on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The film will stream in Japanese with English subtitles.

The Gekijо̄ban BEM~BECOME HUMAN movie is the latest project in the Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ) franchise , and it opened in Japan on October 2.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the film at Production I.G , and Atsuhiro Tomioka ( One Piece Stampede , Pokémon , Inazuma Eleven ) is writing the script. Mino Matsumoto ( Attack on Titan: Junior High , Maria the Virgin Witch ) is providing the character designs for the movie, and Range Murata is credited with the original character designs. The Klockworx Co., Ltd. is distributing the anime.

Rib is performing the theme song "unforever."

The BEM anime is the latest in a franchise that began with Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ), a classic supernatural adventure anime that aired from 1968 to 1969. In the original 26-episode anime, Bem, Bela, and Belo are ugly humanoid monsters (yōkai) who fight for justice. The monsters live among humans and protect them from evil yōkai. The three find themselves ostracized from both humans and other yōkai, but the three continue to fight in hopes of one day becoming humans themselves.

The television anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Image © ADK EM/劇場版 BEM 製作委員会

Source: Funimation