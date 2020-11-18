Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun Character Brand About Endangered Species Gets Anime

The character brand Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun. (Endangered Species-shun) is inspiring an anime that will premiere on the Nico Nico Douga streaming service in December. A new website opened on Wednesday for the anime, and it unveiled the cast and a self-introduction video for the character Shirokuma-shun (Polar Bear-shun).

The Zetsumetsu Kigushun. character series includes short net anime episodes on the brand's YouTube channel and a manga serialized on the brand's Twitter account. The series follows the over 3,000 endangered species in the world.

The newly announced cast for the upcoming anime includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Shirokuma-shun (Polar Bear-shun), a polar bear who is not good at swimming

Hiroshi Naka as Aji-san, an Arctic tern who is the world's number one migratory bird for traveling long distances

Daiki Yamashita as Zо̄-shun (Elephant-shun), an African elephant with a big nose and fine fangs

Sumire Uesaka as Panda-shun, a slightly precocious giant panda

A creative unit of Kadokawa and Geek Pictures called kgmania has been planning and developing the character brand. Hige Driver wrote and composed the theme song "Bokutachi, Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun" (We're the Endangered Species-shun).

