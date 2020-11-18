News
Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun Character Brand About Endangered Species Gets Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Natsuki Hanae, Hiroshi Naka, Daiki Yamashita, Sumire Uesaka star in anime debuting on Nico Nico Douga in December

The character brand Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun. (Endangered Species-shun) is inspiring an anime that will premiere on the Nico Nico Douga streaming service in December. A new website opened on Wednesday for the anime, and it unveiled the cast and a self-introduction video for the character Shirokuma-shun (Polar Bear-shun).

The Zetsumetsu Kigushun. character series includes short net anime episodes on the brand's YouTube channel and a manga serialized on the brand's Twitter account. The series follows the over 3,000 endangered species in the world.

The newly announced cast for the upcoming anime includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Shirokuma-shun (Polar Bear-shun), a polar bear who is not good at swimming

Hiroshi Naka as Aji-san, an Arctic tern who is the world's number one migratory bird for traveling long distances

Daiki Yamashita as Zо̄-shun (Elephant-shun), an African elephant with a big nose and fine fangs

Sumire Uesaka as Panda-shun, a slightly precocious giant panda

A creative unit of Kadokawa and Geek Pictures called kgmania has been planning and developing the character brand. Hige Driver wrote and composed the theme song "Bokutachi, Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun" (We're the Endangered Species-shun).

Sources: Zetsumetsu Kigushin anime's website, Comic Natalie

