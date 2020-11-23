News
Amazon Lists Capcom Retro Station Mini-Arcade Console
posted on by Alex Mateo
Machine with 10 Mega Man, Street Fighter games listed for December 1 launch
Amazon Japan is listing an mini-arcade console titled the Retro Station by CAPCOM. According to Amazon's product description, the Retro Station is a machine with an eight-inch screen and a high quality bass speaker, and it includes 10 games from CAPCOM's Mega Man and Street Fighter series. The listing provides a December 1 release date in Japan.
The featured games include:
- Mega Man The Power Battle
- Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters
- Mega Man X
- Mega Man Soccer
- Mega Man & Bass (Japanese Console Version)
- Street Fighter II
- Street Fighter II' Champion Edition
- Super Street Fighter II
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
The Retro Station measures 329mm wide, 280mm tall, and 315mm deep, and it weighs 2.1kg.
Source: Amazon via Renka_schedule, Siliconera