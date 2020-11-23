News
Amazon Lists Capcom Retro Station Mini-Arcade Console

posted on by Alex Mateo
Machine with 10 Mega Man, Street Fighter games listed for December 1 launch

Amazon Japan is listing an mini-arcade console titled the Retro Station by CAPCOM. According to Amazon's product description, the Retro Station is a machine with an eight-inch screen and a high quality bass speaker, and it includes 10 games from CAPCOM's Mega Man and Street Fighter series. The listing provides a December 1 release date in Japan.

The featured games include:

  • Mega Man The Power Battle
  • Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters
  • Mega Man X
  • Mega Man Soccer
  • Mega Man & Bass (Japanese Console Version)
  • Street Fighter II
  • Street Fighter II' Champion Edition
  • Super Street Fighter II
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

The Retro Station measures 329mm wide, 280mm tall, and 315mm deep, and it weighs 2.1kg.

Source: Amazon via Renka_schedule, Siliconera

