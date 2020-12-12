News
Gekidol Original Idol TV Anime Gets Stage Play
The official website for the Gekidol stage play, anime, and idol project revealed on Friday that the television anime is inspiring a stage play titled Gekidol the Stage that will run from March 3-7 at the Theater Sun-mall in Tokyo.
Toshiki Tanabe is directing the play. Naruya Hagiwara is writing the screenplay. Odd Entertainment is producing the play. The Gekidol Production Committee is credited with the original work, and Alice in Project is credited with planning cooperation.
The cast includes (name romanizations are not confirmed):
Alice in Theater
- Momoko Koyama as Seria Morino
- Yui Ito as Doll
- Chihira Mochida as Airi Kagami
- Ruka Endō as Kaworu Sakakibara
- Shiori Nagao as Aki Asagi
- Mami Noda as Aimi Fujita
- Karin Takahashi as Waka Yamamoto
- Sumire Ichimura as Mayuri Nakamura
- Momoko Suzuki as Makoto Higuchi
SMT (Super Material Theater)
- Nanase Matsuoka as Izumi Hinazaki
- Kо̄me Watanabe as Tomoko Hinata
- Mina Nagashima as Aoi Kira
- Yuna as Nanako Sawada
- Nozomi Aihara as Nodoka Misaki
- Nana Uchida as Nozomi Wakashimazu
- Ai Fukushima as Miho Sawaki
Other performers include Ren Hinago, Anon Minami, and Tomomi Katō.
The Gekidol anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5, and on BS Fuji on January 10.
The in-anime play Alice in Deadly School is likewise also getting an anime project. This anime will premiere on January 4 on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels.
The Gekidol Production Committee is credited with the original work and as series composition writers for the anime. Hoods Entertainment is producing the series. Shigeru Ueda (Märchen Mädchen) is directing the series, and Keiichirō Ōchi (Aikatsu! franchise script) is the chief writer. Kiyoshi Tateishi is adapting Asami Sekiya's character designs for animation, and is also serving as chief animation director. Takuya Imakado is the mechanical designer. Prhythm/epx is composing the music.
The Gekidol project was first announced in December 2015, and featured merchandise at Comic Market 89 in 2016. The website had featured a teaser visual for the project, with the text "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. Theater + anime + idol = Gekidol." The anime takes place five years after a mysterious disaster happened that erased major cities around the world. The anime centers on girls who want to be a part of the 3D-holoraphic "Theater Material System" theatrical productions.
Theater company Alice in Project started holding stage plays based on plays that will appear within the anime's story in spring 2016.