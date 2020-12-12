Gekidol Original Idol TV Anime Gets Stage Play

The official website for the Gekidol stage play, anime, and idol project revealed on Friday that the television anime is inspiring a stage play titled Gekidol the Stage that will run from March 3-7 at the Theater Sun-mall in Tokyo.

Toshiki Tanabe is directing the play. Naruya Hagiwara is writing the screenplay. Odd Entertainment is producing the play. The Gekidol Production Committee is credited with the original work, and Alice in Project is credited with planning cooperation.

The cast includes (name romanizations are not confirmed):

Alice in Theater

Momoko Koyama as Seria Morino

Yui Ito as Doll

Chihira Mochida as Airi Kagami

Ruka Endō as Kaworu Sakakibara

Shiori Nagao as Aki Asagi

Mami Noda as Aimi Fujita

Karin Takahashi as Waka Yamamoto

Sumire Ichimura as Mayuri Nakamura

Momoko Suzuki as Makoto Higuchi

SMT (Super Material Theater)

Nanase Matsuoka as Izumi Hinazaki

Kо̄me Watanabe as Tomoko Hinata

Mina Nagashima as Aoi Kira

Yuna as Nanako Sawada

Nozomi Aihara as Nodoka Misaki

Nana Uchida as Nozomi Wakashimazu

Ai Fukushima as Miho Sawaki

Other performers include Ren Hinago, Anon Minami, and Tomomi Katō.

The Gekidol anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5, and on BS Fuji on January 10.

The in-anime play Alice in Deadly School is likewise also getting an anime project. This anime will premiere on January 4 on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels.

The Gekidol Production Committee is credited with the original work and as series composition writers for the anime. Hoods Entertainment is producing the series. Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen ) is directing the series, and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! franchise script) is the chief writer. Kiyoshi Tateishi is adapting Asami Sekiya 's character designs for animation, and is also serving as chief animation director. Takuya Imakado is the mechanical designer. Prhythm/epx is composing the music.

The Gekidol project was first announced in December 2015, and featured merchandise at Comic Market 89 in 2016. The website had featured a teaser visual for the project, with the text "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. Theater + anime + idol = Gekidol ." The anime takes place five years after a mysterious disaster happened that erased major cities around the world. The anime centers on girls who want to be a part of the 3D-holoraphic "Theater Material System" theatrical productions.

Theater company Alice in Project started holding stage plays based on plays that will appear within the anime's story in spring 2016.