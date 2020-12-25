Diomedea Animates The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent TV Anime

Visual also revealed for slow-life isekai anime

The official website for the previously announced anime adaptation of Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri 's The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novel series revealed that the anime is a television anime series. The site also revealed the anime's visual and revealed that diomedéa is animating the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the first novel digitally on August 27, with a print version on November 24. The company also released the first volume of Fujiazuki 's manga on December 8.