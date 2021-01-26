Kanan Minami's Awa-Koi Manga Gets Special Chapter

Series ended on December 5

Kanan Minami published a "special chapter" for her Awa-Koi manga in the first 2021 issue of the Betsucomi Flower digital magazine on Wednesday .

Minami ended the manga on December 5.

Minami launched the manga in Shogkakukan's Sho-Comi magazine in 2016, and the fourth compiled book volume shipped in February 2019. The manga will have a total of five volumes. Sho-Comi announced in July 2018 that Minami was putting the manga on a long hiatus, and would return to her work when her condition improved. The manga then resumed in Shogakukan 's digital magazine &Flower in December 2019 and started its final arc.

The story centers on a high school girl named Yūka who wants to fall in love but goes for a guy with no interest. In junior high school, she devoted herself to club activities , but after entering high school she decides she definitely wants to get a boyfriend. Yūka knows Kentarō may be a difficult choice, but she sets her sights on him nonetheless.

Minami's Kyō, Koi o Hajimemasu began serializing in Sho-Comi in January 2008, and it ended in 2011. The manga inspired two anime DVDs in 2010 and a live-action film in 2012.

Minami's other manga include Honey & Honey Drops and Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai .