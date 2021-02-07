Shiya Totsuki's Rozi in the Labyrinth Manga Ends

publishes manga in English about girl living in labyrinthine world

The March issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine published the final chapter on Friday of Shiya Totsuki 's Rozi in the Labyrinth ( Roji Meikyū no Rozi ) manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment began releasing the manga in January, and it describes the story:

In a labyrinthine world made of endless alleys, transformed humans fill the quaint stone streets and magical shops. Rozi is a young girl in this surreal and beautiful place, guided by kind supernatural men who strive to protect her from the dangers that lurk in her dazzling surroundings. An adventure full of wonder and intrigue is about to begin!

Totsuki launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in March 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 12.

