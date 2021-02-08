Hiromu Shinozuka, Tomoko Nishimura Each Launch New Manga

Both manga launch on March 3

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on February 3 that both Hiromu Shinozuka and Tomoko Nishimura will launch new manga in the magazine's next issue on March 3.

Shinozuka's manga is titled Ponpoko Robo Ato and Sū . The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover. The story will center on Saki, a girl who receives two robots currently in development named Ato and Sū from her sister who works in a robotics facility. Saki works to make the two useless robots into something productive.

Nishimura's manga is titled Riria -Densetsu no Kaseifu- (The Legendary Maid). The manga will focus on the titular Riria, who has excellent intelligence, housekeeping, and combat abilities. Her latest client is a lonely girl who lives in a remote location.

Shinozuka launched the PriPri Chi-chan!! manga in Ciao in March 2015, and ended it in February 2019. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2017, and aired for 36 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Nishimura drew the Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō manga in Ciao from 2006 to 2012, and also drew a sequel titled Shin Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō in Ciao from 2012 to 2014. The manga inspired two television anime in 2009 and 2010.