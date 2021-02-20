Kenshiro Sakamoto Launches Yūcha to Maō Manga

"Adoration comedy" manga follows little girl adventurer, strongest Demon King

Manga creator Kenshiro Sakamoto revealed on pixiv Fanbox on February 15 that he launched a new manga titled Yūcha to Maō ( The Brave and the Demon King ) on GOTcorporation's Comic MeDu website on Friday .

The "adoration comedy" manga follows a little girl hero and the strongest Demon King. The Demon King has defeated every warrior he has come across, but when a weak little adventurer girl appears before him, he meets his match.

Sakamoto launched the Fairy Tail : Happy's Heroic Adventure ( Fairy Tail : Happy no Daibōken ) spinoff manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Kodansha Comics is also releasing Sakamoto's Pitch-Black Ten manga in English.

