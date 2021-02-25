Takatoshi Nakamura Ends Ao no Eins Soccer Manga

Kodansha 's Comic Days website published the final chapter of Takatoshi Nakamura 's Aoi no Eins (Aoi's One) manga on February 7.

The manga centers on Aoi Kamiya, a 20-year-old goalkeeper in a professional soccer club. In his three-year career, he has seen his club go from low-ranking to third-highest. Kamiya is selected as a representative of Japan. He feels the pressure as he enters an important game in the second half. Dedicated to his role, Kamiya protects Japan's goalmouth to the end.

Nakamura launched the manga on Comic Days in April 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in November 2020.

Nakamura drew the manga adaptation of late author Tomohiro Matsu and artist Kantoku 's Märchen Mädchen light novel series, alongside writer Kiyotsugu Yamagata . The manga launched in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in October 2017 and ended in May 2018. Shueisha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in June 2018.

Nakamura's other manga include the soccer series Jūichi-bun no Ichi and the fantasy series Densetsu no Yūsha no Konkatsu .