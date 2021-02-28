LA Tourism & Convention Board Lists E3 2021 as Canceling Live Event

Report: E3 staff are looking into broadcast options at 2 event halls in city

The Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development Board of Commissioners has posted the information packet from a planned (but since canceled) special board meeting for March 3, and the packet reports that E3 2021 has canceled its live event. The document adds that the E3 staff is working with production teams on possible broadcast options at the L.A. Live entertainment complex and the Los Angeles Convention Center, and is working on venue licenses for 2022 and 2023.

The same document lists that Anime Expo 2021 will hold "a virtual event over 4th of July."

A similar information packet from a planned board meeting on February 3 had stated that E3 staff would make a decision in February whether to hold a live event.

The Video Games Chronicle website reported earlier this month that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has outlined proposals to game publishers for a digital version of E3 2021. According to the website, the ESA pitched three days of live-streamed coverage between June 15-17.

The ESA had previously planned last year to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event in March 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners at that time that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event this summer." E3 2020 did not have an online event.

Source: City of Los Angeles Department of Convention & Tourism Development (link 2, link 3) via Siliconera