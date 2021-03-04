Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game Launches in 2022

Video reveals Hiroki Miyazawa as game's action director

Inti Creates announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday that its Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game will launch in 2022. The company also revealed that Hiroki Miyazawa ( Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon ) will be the game's action director. Inti Creates streamed a video that includes a development update and trailer:

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates ' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise . The game features a new character named Kirin.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for the Nintendo Switch console in August 2017, and then for the PlayStation 4 console last April. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 launched for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of its Azure Striker Gunvolt Nintendo 3DS game during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.