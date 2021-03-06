'Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Sh***ier than Real Life!' Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 7 Premiere, Funimation Streaming

New key visual also revealed

Funimation revealed on Saturday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Light Tuchihi 's Kyūkyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yorimo Kuso-Gee Dattara novel series under the title Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! . The company is streaming an English-subtitled video (region-free) for the anime, which is the same video the anime's official website streamed in December.

The official website for the anime also streamed a second promotional video for the anime, which reveals the show's opening and ending theme song artists and the April 7 premiere. The show will air in Japan on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 , and will stream on d Anime Store . The site also revealed a new key visual.

Mayu Maeshima will perform the opening theme song "Answer." Cast members Ayana Taketatsu , Ai Fairouz , Shiori Izawa , and Aoi Koga are performing the ending theme song "Kisuida!."

The anime stars:

Daiki Yamashita as Hiro Yūki

as Hiro Yūki Ayana Taketatsu as Reona Kisaragi

as Reona Kisaragi Ai Fairouz as Alicia

as Alicia Shiori Izawa as Mizarisa

as Mizarisa Aoi Koga as Kaede Yūki

as Kaede Yūki Haruki Ishiya as Martin

as Martin Katsuyuki Konishi as Ginji

as Ginji Satoshi Hino as Tesla

as Tesla Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sōichiro Kamui

Kazuya Miura ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yūta Kevin Kenmotsu is designing the characters based on the original novel illustrations by Youta .

Set in the late 21st century, the story follows a dull high school student named Hiro Yūki (a double pun on "hero" and "heroism" in Japanese) when he is tricked into joining a full-dive (fully immersive VR) role-playing game. The game, Kiwame Quest (literally, "Ultimate Quest"), is promoted as "more real than reality" with mind-blowing graphics, impressive NPC behavior, and even the scent of foliage and the sensation of wind blowing against your skin.

Unfortunately, the game is already a virtual ghost town, after being flooded with player complaints that the game is little too realistic for its own good. Its quests are nearly impossible to clear, since players have to be as physically fit to complete them as they would in real life. Players feel actual pain when they get hit, and puncture wounds takes days to heal.

The only reward is the mere sense of accomplishment. It is the complete opposite of a casual pick-up-and-play game, but Hiro vows to beat this most realistic (and most stressful) game ever.

Kadokawa publishes the light novel series in print with illustrations by Youta . Kino is drawing a manga adaptation that premiered on January 27 in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine. Tuchihi's The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious light novel series also inspired a television anime in 2019.