Nippon TV to Produce, Globally Distribute 'Joe Hisaishi & World Dream Orchestra 2021' Concert

Nippon TV announced on Friday that it will produce and globally distribute the " Joe Hisaishi & World Dream Orchestra 2021" concert that will take place on April 27. The 90-minute concert will take place at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater.

Joe Hisaishi , of Studio Ghibli fame, has composed soundtracks for Spirited Away , Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Laputa: Castle in the Sky , My Neighbor Totoro , and more. More recently, Hisaishi composed the music for Studio 4°C 's anime film adaptation of Daisuke Igarashi 's Children of the Sea ( Kaijū no Kodomo ) manga, which released in Ju ne 2019. He also composed music for the live-action television series adaptation of Fumiyo Kouno 's In This Corner of the World ( Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni ) manga, which released in July 2018.

Hisaishi has toured Paris, Melbourne, Los Angeles, New York, and other cities for his " Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki " in 2017. He has collaborated with artists such as Philip Glass, David Lang, and Mischa Minsky, as well as the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and American Symphony Orchestra in the past.

Source: Press release