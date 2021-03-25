Waboku, A-1 Pictures, Eve's 'Baten Kaitos' Animated Music Video Premieres on Sunday

Sony Music Japan revealed on Friday that the "Baten Kaitos" animated music video project will premiere on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT). The video is a collaboration by animation filmmaker Waboku and anime production company A-1 Pictures with cooperation from singer and songwriter Eve ( Jujutsu Kaisen ).

The video will feature the song "Mahō" by Myuk, which Eve wrote and which serves as the ending theme song for the second season of The Promised Neverland anime.

Waboku previously worked with Eve on the "Okinimesumama" and "Tokyo Ghetto" music videos.

