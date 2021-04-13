How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime Casts Kazuhiro Yamaji

Yamaji joins cast as Batutta

The official website for the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed on Tuesday one new cast member for How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω , the second season.

Kazuhiro Yamaji joins the show's cast as Batutta, the former leader of the Paladins. The character will debut in the anime in the second episode on April 15.





The second season debuted on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation will stream the anime's English dub.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) is directing the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is returning from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko is again designing the characters. DJ KOO & MOTSU are collaborating with Yū Serizawa on the opening theme song "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!" and the ending theme song "YOU YOU YOU."

Returning cast members include Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. New cast members include Miku Itō as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia, and Funimation streamed the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the series.