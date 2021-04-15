News
Crunchyroll to Remove Mekaku City Actors, The Idol Master, La Corda d'Oro, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the following anime will leave the service on April 21:
- Mekaku City Actors
- La Corda D'Oro - primo passo
- La Corda D'Oro ~secondo passo~
- Miracle Train - Ōedo-sen e Yōkoso
- Sound of the Sky
- Mitsudomoe Seasons 1-2
- Hourou Musuko Wandering Son
- The Idol Master
- Dog Days Seasons 1-2
- Ghost Slayers Ayashi
The RH Plus live-action series is also leaving the service on the same day.
Funimation is streaming the Mekaku City Actors and Sound of the Sky anime.
Source: Crunchyroll