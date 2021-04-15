News
Crunchyroll to Remove Mekaku City Actors, The Idol Master, La Corda d'Oro, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Miracle Train - Ōedo-sen e Yōkoso, Sound of the Sky, Mitsudomoe, Hourou Musuko

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the following anime will leave the service on April 21:

The RH Plus live-action series is also leaving the service on the same day.

Funimation is streaming the Mekaku City Actors and Sound of the Sky anime.

Source: Crunchyroll

discuss this in the forum (7 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives