Tokyo Revengers Manga Gets Stage Play in August

Naohiro Ise directs play running in Osaka, Tokyo, Kanagawa

A new website opened on Tuesday revealing that Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga is inspiring a stage play. The play will run in Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka from August 6-8, Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo from August 12-14, and KT Zepp Yokohama in Kanagawa from August 19-22.

The cast includes:

Tsubasa Kizu as Takemichi Hanagaki

Jun Noguchi as Naoto Tachibana

Ryo Matsuda as Manjirō Sano

Shō Jinnai as Ken Ryūgūji

Naohiro Ise is directing the play.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on April 16.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The anime debuted on the MBS channel on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan in October 2020 but will now open on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film.