How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime Casts Kousuke Toriumi, Ayumu Murase

New characters debut in anime's 8th episode on Thursday

The official website for the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed on Tuesday two new cast members for the second season, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω . The newly announced cast members are:

Kousuke Toriumi as Vishos, head cardinal who holds substantial authority in the church. He hires an assassin in an effort to kill Lumachina because she is questioning the church's authority.

Ayumu Murase as Sanro, an devout church believer who lives in the church district of the royal capital, Sevenwall

The new characters will debut in the anime's eighth episode on Thursday.

The staff also revealed jacket illustrations for the anime's first Blu-ray Disc, and they depict Shera and Lumachina.

The second season debuted on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation will stream the anime's English dub .

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) is directing the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is returning from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko is again designing the characters. DJ KOO & MOTSU are collaborating with Yū Serizawa on the opening theme song "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!" and the ending theme song "YOU YOU YOU."

Returning cast members include Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. New cast members include Miku Itō as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia, and Funimation streamed the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the series.