Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Manga Ends in June

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that Aosa Tsunemi 's manga adaptation of Tarō Hitsuji 's Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ( Roku de Nashi Majutsu Kōshi to Akashic Records ) light novels will end in the magazine's next issue on June 25.

Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sisti is a young magic-user in training who attends prestigious magical academy where she hopes to be trained by the best of the best. However, when her instructor suddenly retires, his replacement is anything but what Sisti had hoped for―lazy, incompetent, and always late! Can Sisti still learn magic and unravel the mystery of Sky Castle with such a terrible teacher to lead her?

Tsunemi launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in March 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on March 26. Seven Seas published the 11th volume on March 9.

Hitsuji's original light novel series, with illustrations by Kurone Mishima , launched with the first volume in July 2014. The series is ongoing, with 18 volumes and eight short story collections. The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018.