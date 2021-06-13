Musician Miyavi Announces N. American Tour Dates for September 30 - October 31

Tickets for tour went on sale on Friday

Musician MIYAVI announced on Tuesday his North American tour dates for 2021, featuring 19 dates from September 30 - October 31. The tour dates include:

9/30 - Calgary (MaCewan Ballroom)

10/2 - Vancouver (Imperial)

10/4 - Seattle (The Crocodile)

10/5 - San Francisco (Great American Music Hall)

10/8 - Los Angeles (El Rey Theatres)

10/9 - Mesa (Club Red)

10/11 - Las Vegas (House of Blues)

10/13 - Salt Lake City (The Depot)

10/14 - Denver (Marquis Theatre)

10/16 - Austin (Come and Take It Live)

10/17 - Dallas (Trees)

10/20 - Chicago (Cobra Lounge)

10/22 - Pittsburgh (Thunderbird)

10/23 - Toronto (The Opera House)

10/25 - Montreal (Le National)

10/27 - New York ( Sony Hall)

10/28 - Boston (The Paradise Rock Club)

10/29 - Washington D.C. (State Theatre)

10/31 - Atlanta (The Masquerade)

Tickets for the tour went on sale on Friday .

MIYAVI released the album Holy Nights in April 2020 and contributed music to the original television anime project ID: INVADED , which premiered in January 2020. He has also performed theme songs for the Kokkoku and We Rent Tsukumogami anime.

As an actor, MIYAVI has appeared films such as Unbroken and Kong: Skull Island . He had roles in the 2019 films Stray and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil .

MIYAVI also played Byakuya Kuchiki in the live-action Bleach film and Tomoya Adachi in the live-action Gangoose film. Both films opened in 2018.

MIYAVI resides part-time in Los Angeles and part-time in Tokyo, but has been in Japan since the pandemic began.

Source: Press release