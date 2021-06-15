Monster Hunter Rise Details June, July Updates in New Trailer

Game to have collaboration with Monster Hunter Stories 2

CAPCOM revealed a new trailer for its Monster Hunter Rise game during its E3 presentation on Monday, which reveals new updates for the game for June and July, including a collaboration with the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game.

English Version



Japanese Version



The collaboration will include a Palico layered armor Tsukino as an Event Quest reward, and those who have save data from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can access a "Rider" hunter layered armor set. The game's 3.1 update will also include five new downloadable Event Quests, new event quest rewards, and also paid DLC. Versions 3.2 and 3.3 will also included collaborations when they launch at the end of July and in August, respectively.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on the Switch on March 26. The game will launch for PC in early 2022.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug allows players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game include Magnamalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story features a rampage.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.