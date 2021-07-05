Idolland PriPara Net Anime, Smartphone Game Delayed Again to Next Spring

2 anime episodes still get ticketed advance streaming on August 18, September 1

The official website for Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app based on TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's PriPara franchise , announced on Monday that the app and its associated anime have been delayed for a second time from this summer until next spring, to improve the game's content and software product quality. The game app, which would have streamed the franchise 's first new anime in over three years, was originally scheduled to launch this past spring, before it was delayed the first time.

The staff still plans to offer two episodes via advance scheduled screenings on the Pia Live Stream service for 1,800 yen (about US$16) each. Episode #01 "Idol Amarimashita!" (There Were Too Many Idols!) will stream on August 18, and the prologue episode "#00 Idolland Hajimechaimashita!" (Idolland Has Begun!) will stream on September 1. Both screenings will include bonus videos plus a replay of the episode with audio commentaries by the cast members. The illustration above commemorates the first episode's advance screening.

The "virtual idol life app" from developer syn Sophia lets users create their own custom characters in the PriPara theme park, where anyone can become an idol.

Makoto Moriwaki is returning from the various PriPara television anime series to direct the in-app anime at Tatsunoko Productions , and Michihiro Tsuchiya is also back to supervise the series scripts. In addition to the many returning staff members, Avex Pictures is once again producing the music.

The Pretty Series of projects began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended this past May. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

A new magic-themed television anime, Waccha PriMagi! , will premiere in October to mark the franchise 's 10th anniversary.