HIDIVE Streams 3rd 'See-Through' Version of Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will stream the "see-through" version of the anime adaptation of Ikumi Hino 's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) manga. The first episode of that version will debut on HIDIVE on on July 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT and will be available in Scandinavia, North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

HIDIVE is also streaming a censored version of the show as well as what HIDIVE calls the "cultured version" of the show. The show also has three different versions in Japan.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and AT-X on July 14, and on BS11 on July 15. The version on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 is edited, while the AT-X version is unedited. The edited version also streamed on d Anime Store on July 14, and the "see-through" version will premiere on July 20. The anime will begin streaming on other services on July 27. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime.

The anime's cast includes:

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld episode director) is directing the anime at asread . Masashi Suzuki ( Koe de Oshigoto! , The Sacred Blacksmith ) is in charge of the series scripts. Maiko Okada ( The Future Diary chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017.



Source: HIDIVE