Freezing Authors Launch New Manga in October

Final volume of duo's Ponkotsu Megami no Isekai Sōseiroku manga ships on October 8

The 100th issue of Kill Time Communication 's Comic Valkyrie digital manga magazine announced on Wednesday that writer Dall-Young Lim and artist Kwang-Hyun Kim will launch a new manga in the magazine's next issue in early October. The manga will center on a genius manga creator who uses their drawing skills when they are reincarnated into another world to become unmatched in the new world.

Lim and Kim launched the Ponkotsu Megami no Isekai Sōseiroku manga (pictured at right) in Comic Valkyrie in April 2019. The manga's sixth and final volume will ship on October 8. The manga follows a "has-been goddess" who creates an alternate world. The authors put their Freezing manga on hiatus at the same time that they launched Ponkotsu Megami no Isekai Sōseiroku .

Lim and Kim launched Freezing in Kill Time Communication 's Comic Valkyrie magazine in 2007, and transferred it to the digital version after Comic Valkyrie ceased print publication in 2012. Kill Time Communication published the manga's 33rd volume in November 2018. The manga has inspired several spinoff series, and the third spinoff, Freezing Pair Love Stories , launched in 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the main manga in North America in two-in-one omnibus collections.

Funimation streamed the manga's 12-episode anime series adaptation as it aired in 2011, as well as the Freezing Vibration second season. The company released both series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

Lim and Kim's Black God manga was adapted into a television anime titled Kurokami The Animation , which premiered with a simulcast dub in 2008. Yen Press published all 19 volumes of the Black God manga.