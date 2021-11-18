News
Monthly Young Magazine Combines With Yanmaga Web, Rebrands
posted on by Alex Mateo
This year's December issue of Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine announced on Thursday that the magazine is combining with the company's Yanmaga Web website, and several manga are moving to the website. In addition, Jun'ichi Fujisaku, Yuki Yoshimoto, and Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm manga has ended its first part, and the second part will continue on the Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites.
Many of the manga listed were originally serialized in Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd until the magazine ended publication in April. The manga moved to the main Monthly Young Magazine, which rebranded as a "new" Shin Monthly Young Magazine.
The manga moving to Yanmaga Web in December include:
- Yu Imai's The Witches of Adamas
- Hirochi Maki's Sketchy
- Kazu Inabe and Ikumi Fukuda's Kiryū Keisatsu
- Hitori Renda's Shinryū Idea
- Kae Hashimoto, Hajime Honda, and Petosu's Occult-chan wa Katarenai
- Satoh Inoue's 10 Dance
- em Nishizuka and Shinzō Mitsuda's Shisо̄taku Tantei
- Kiminori Wakasugi's Ashita no Esa Kimi Dakara
- Kentarо̄ Mikashima's Odoru Respawn
- Yasuki Fujiwara and Umemaru's Isekai Hito Musume Dōbutsuen: Boku wa Zetsumetsu Kigushu no Shiikuin ni Narimashita
- Shintarо̄ Arima's Chikyuu kara Kita Alien
- BIS Shien and Morio Kikuishi's Henkyō no Rōkishi Bard Lowen
- Yuichi Kinoshita's Arakure Ojō-sama wa Monmonshiteiru
The next issue of Shin Monthly Young Magazine will ship on December 20.
Kodansha launched Young Magazine the 3rd as a spinoff to its Weekly Young Magazine and Monthly Young Magazine magazines in September 2014, with a lineup that included Akira Hiramoto's Me and the Devil Blues. Kodansha released new issues of the magazine monthly.
Source: Monthly Young Magazine December issue