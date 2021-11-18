Monthly Young Magazine Combines With Yanmaga Web, Rebrands

This year's December issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine announced on Thursday that the magazine is combining with the company's Yanmaga Web website, and several manga are moving to the website. In addition, Jun'ichi Fujisaku , Yuki Yoshimoto , and Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm manga has ended its first part, and the second part will continue on the Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites.

Many of the manga listed were originally serialized in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd until the magazine ended publication in April. The manga moved to the main Monthly Young Magazine , which rebranded as a "new" Shin Monthly Young Magazine .

The manga moving to Yanmaga Web in December include:

The next issue of Shin Monthly Young Magazine will ship on December 20.

Kodansha launched Young Magazine the 3rd as a spinoff to its Weekly Young Magazine and Monthly Young Magazine magazines in September 2014, with a lineup that included Akira Hiramoto 's Me and the Devil Blues . Kodansha released new issues of the magazine monthly.