Crunchyroll Adds Inazma Delivery Anime Shorts, Reborn! OVA

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added the Inazma Delivery anime shorts and the Reborn! OVA .

Crunchyroll 's stream of Inazma Delivery is available worldwide except China and Japan. The company describes the anime:

Inazma Delivery is a delivery company that delivers anything. Hemingway works there and he receives a request to deliver the lost alien Bytheway back to his home planet. Sadly, Hemingway was not able to get Bytheway back to his home planet and he ends up living with Hemingway. One day, Hemingway is asked to deliver some batteries that need to be disposed of. He immediately gets into his truck and heads towards his destination. For some reason, Bytheway wears a floatie ring and happily accompanies Hemingway on his job, which troubles Hemingway.

Kanaban Graphics , the computer animation studio best known for the Usavich cult comedy television series and the Petit Eva - [email protected] shorts, produced Inazma Delivery in December 2016.

The 10-episode show aired a new episode every two weeks on Japanese music specialty channel Space Shower TV , during the Tutorial no Toku Da ne Fuku Kitaru ♪ music program. Each episode is two minutes long.

The anime adaptation of Akira Amano 's Reborn! manga ran from 2006 to 2010. The OVA that Crunchyroll recently added originally debuted during the Jump Super Anime Tour event in 2009, and is titled "Here Comes a Vongola Family-Style School Trip!." The stream is available in the Americas, Europe (excluding French speaking territories), Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The company describes the story:

The tenth boss of the Vongola mafia family has been decided, and it's Japanese high school student Tsunayoshi Sawada! ...Also known as "Loser Tsuna." He's not smart, he's not athletic, and he's the furthest thing from cool. But the boys back in Sicily aren't about to let Tsuna stay that way. To make a man out of a boy, they send in the baby--the best hitman in the business, Reborn! In this collection, the daily life of Tsuna and the people he meets, fights, and grows to trust (admist zany antics) are contrasted by the deadly battles brought on by a rival seeking to take the Vongola boss position for himself. Then, Tsuna is cast into the future, to deal with a threat that promises to end the Vongola for good.

Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime adaptation outside Japan. The series is also streaming on Hulu . Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.

