My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission BD/DVD in Japan Adds 'Tabidachi' Anime Special

The staff for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , announced on Monday that the "Plus Ultra" version of the film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan will include the " Tabidachi " (Depature) anime, an adaptation of the " No.XXX Hawks: SOOTHE " manga, as a bonus extra. The manga was a special giveaway for those who watched the film in Japan.

The home video release will ship in Japan on February 16.

The film opened on August 6 in Japan, and has earned a cumulative total of 3,183,773,400 yen (about US$28.68 million) as of September 26. The film is the highest-earning among all three My Hero Academia franchise anime films, surpassing the 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion) of the second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising .

Funimation opened the film in the United States on October 29, and it debuted at #2 in the U.S. box office on its opening day, earning an estimated US$2,882,381 in 1,602 theaters. The film earned about US$6,403,286 in the United States from October 29-31, ranking at #4 for its opening weekend. The film eventually earned over US$10 million at the North American box office.

Funimation released a 76-page My Hero Academia : World Heroes' Mission Vol. W Specialty Manga Booklet featuring a specialty manga to theatergoers from October 29-31 in the U.S.

In the story of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Otheon, and end up working with him.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi again served as chief supervisor and original character designer. Kenji Nagasaki returned from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Asian Kung-Fu Generation performed the film's theme song "Empathy" and the film's insert song "Flowers."

