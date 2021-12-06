Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, 10 More Titles Win PlayStation Partner Awards 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) streamed a video revealing the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 on Thursday and Friday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 are as follows:

Partner Award

Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy XIV

Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Tales of Arise

Special Award

PlayStation

These games are selected from three categories: games developed outside Japan and Asia but amassed the highest sales in those regions between October 2020 and September 2021, independent titles developed in Japan and Asia that had the highest worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021, and games developed in Japan and Asia with noteworthy sales during the5 launch period.

Apex Legends

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Grand Award

These games are the three titles with the biggest worldwide sales released between October 2020 and September 2021 that were developed in Japan or Asia.

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Resident Evil Village

Genshin Impact

Sony changed the title of the awards from the " PlayStation Awards" to the " PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.