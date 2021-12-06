News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, 10 More Titles Win PlayStation Partner Awards 2021
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Final Fantasy XIV, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, 'NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…,' Tales of Arise also win Partner Award
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) streamed a video revealing the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 on Thursday and Friday.
The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 are as follows:
Partner AwardAwarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Tales of Arise
Special AwardThese games are selected from three categories: games developed outside Japan and Asia but amassed the highest sales in those regions between October 2020 and September 2021, independent titles developed in Japan and Asia that had the highest worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021, and games developed in Japan and Asia with noteworthy sales during the PlayStation 5 launch period.
- Apex Legends
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Grand AwardThese games are the three titles with the biggest worldwide sales released between October 2020 and September 2021 that were developed in Japan or Asia.
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Resident Evil Village
- Genshin Impact
Sony changed the title of the awards from the "PlayStation Awards" to the "PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.
Source: PlayStation Japan's YouTube channel (link 2, link 3, link 4), PlayStation Blog via Gematsu