Kichikujima Spinoff Manga Listed as Ending in 2nd Volume

Amazon is listing that the second volume of Masaya Hokazono and Ryū Horie's Koi Suru Kichikujima spinoff manga will be the manga's final volume. The second volume will ship on January 14, 2022.

The manga is a school romantic comedy spinoff of Hokazono's Kichikujima manga. The manga casts the original manga's serial killer Kaoru as a high school girl who falls in love with fellow high school Takahisa, the protagonist of the original manga. As a member of the school's discpline committee, Kaoru is normally strict with the boys, but her feelings are thrown for a loop when she's in front of Takahisa.

Ryū Horie launched the manga in the LINE Manga app in 2020. The first volume shipped on January 15.

The original Kichikujima manga centers on a group of students trapped on a deserted island with a brutal killer. Hokazono serialized the manga from 2013 to 2019 with 18 volumes, and it inspired a manga prequel and other spinoff manga.

The manga also inspired the Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono comedy spinoff anime in November 2020.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.

Source: Amazon