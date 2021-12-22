News
Blue Thermal Glider Club Anime Film's Trailer Previews Theme Song

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mayu Hotta, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junya Enoki, more star in March 4 film

The official website for the anime film of Kana Ozawa's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) manga unveiled a new visual and full two-minute trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer previews the film's titular theme song "Blue Thermal" by four-member piano rock band SHE'S.

The cast members include:

Mayu Hotta as protagonist Tamaki Tsuru

Nobunaga Shimazaki as glider club member Jun Kuramochi

Junya Enoki as glider club member Daisuke Sorachi

Additional cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

  • Mikako Komatsu as Chizuru Yano, Tamaki's half-sister, and the leader of the glider club at Aonagi's rival university Hannankan
  • Daisuke Ono as Yō Asahina, an Aonagi alumnus and a former member and supporter of the glider club who has a certain promise with Kuramochi
(Middle row, left to right in image above) (Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The film will open in Japan on March 4.

Masaki Tachibana (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Barakamon, Princess Principal) is directing the film at Telecom Animation Film, and is also penning the script alongside Natsuko Takahashi (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, My Love Story!!, Farewell, My Dear Cramer). Toei is distributing the film.

In addition to the theme song, SHE'S is also contributing the insert song "Beautiful Bird" for the film.

The manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.

The manga ran in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine from April 2014 to November 2017, and Shichosha published five compiled book volumes for the manga (the manga's fifth volume mentions that only the "first part" of the story has concluded). Ozawa launched a prequel manga titled Blue Thermal: First Flight on the LINE Manga app on November 20.

The manga previously inspired a 12-minute virtual reality film titled Blue Thermal VR -Hajimari no Sora- that debuted in July 2018.

Sources: Blue Thermal anime film's website, Comic Natalie

