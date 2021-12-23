Naomi Watanabe Diagnosed With COVID-19 in New York

Watanabe's manager also tests positive for COVID-19

Actress and comedian Naomi Watanabe 's talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo announced last Saturday that Watanabe has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She had a mild fever after finishing up work in New York, and so she took a PCR test. After confirming a positive diagnosis, she began quarantine at her home in New York and is recovering.

Her manager also tested positive for COVID-19 and also began quarantine in New York.

Watanabe's roles include Zirconia in the two-part Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) anime film project, Natalie in the 2020 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur), and Krone in the live-action film of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga. She is an avowed fan of the Sailor Moon series.

A man was diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after attending last month's Anime NYC event. The man had spent his time in New York attending discussion panels at the convention and chatting with strangers. He went out for "dinner, drinks, and karaoke" — which are typically maskless activities — together with about 35 friends in the city outside the convention. About 15 of his friends have since tested positive for COVID-19, and they all had mild symptoms except for one whom he said "had a bad day."

Source: Narinari via Hachima Kikо̄